TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

COMMUNITY
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Dutch Creek Manor, Bangor;12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Mindoro Lutheran Church, Mindoro, 608-782-6003.
Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.
Chair yoga, noon to 12:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-781-0129.
Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 1 to 1:40 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations, 608-792-7483.
Free community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division St.
Washburn Neighborhood Association meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School, 510 S. Ninth St., 608-386-1482.
Upper Northside Logan Neighborhood Association, 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St.
MUSIC
Mardi Gras Open Jam, with Organic Music Cooperative, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Trempealeau Hotel, Trempealeau, 608-534-6898.
Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus rehearsal, new singers welcome, 7 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-788-2838.
Jazz night, 8 to 11 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
RECREATION
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sloopy’s Bar & Grill, 163 Copeland Ave., 608-785-0245.
Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Cotter Pin, Leon, 608-487-8118.
Duplicate bridge, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 118 Eighth St. S., 608-797-3587.
