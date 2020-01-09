TODAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

You are the owner of this article.
Tai chi fundamentals adapted program, 11 to 11:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., donations. 608-792-7483.

Thursday golden yoga, session 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

Chair yoga, noon to 12:40 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., Donation. 608-781-0129.

Current event discussion, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 S. Sixth St.

Qigong, session 1, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $12, 608-791-5295.

Buddhist meditation introduction, 7 to 8 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhist Center, 507 Main St., 608-620-4836.

FAMILY

Story time, 6:30 to 7:05 p.m., F.J. Robers Library, 2548 Lakeshore Drive, 608-783-0052.

GOVERNMENT

La Crosse Common Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 La Crosse St., 608-789-7510.

Holmen Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 608-526-4336.

MUSIC

Joe Cody, 6 to 9 p.m., Mary Cody’s Restaurant, Onalaska, 608-792-2552.

Reptile House, 6 to 9 p.m., Pearl Street Brewing, 1401 St. Andrew St., 608-784-4832.

Open jam, 6 to 10 p.m., Dewey’s Side Street Saloon, 621 St. Paul St., 608-782-9416.

Old-time music session, 7 to 9 p.m., People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S., 608-784-5798.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Houser YMCA, Onalaska.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-797-3587.

Trivia, 5 to 7 p.m., McCoy’s Sports Bar, Fort McCoy, 608-388-2065.

Trivia, 6 to 8 p.m., The Sports Hub, La Crescent, Minn., 507-895-2715.

Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fox Hollow, N3287 Hwy. OA, 608-786-4653.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Shifty’s Shack, Sparta, 608-269-6045.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Features Sports Bar & Grill, Holmen, 608-526-3600.

Find an expanded calendar or submit your event at lacrossetribune.com.

