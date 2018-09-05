ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Herman, 7 to 10 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., $5. 608-783-4076.

FAITH

Relic Veneration: Mother Teresa of Calcutta, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Road, 608-782-5440.

FAMILY

Reptile Roundup, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, 608-782-2494.

FOOD

WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 9 to 11 a.m., Forest Park, 1230 Badger St., 608-782-6003.

HEALTH

Vinyasa Yoga Session 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $10 drop-in. 608-791-5295.

KARAOKE

Karaoke with Lisa & Shawn, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., George Street Pub, 1728 George St., 608-783-9051.

MEETINGS

Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District annual meeting, 6:45 p.m., Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, 2630 Fanta Reed Road.

La Crosse Area Astronomical Society Meeting, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., UW-L Planetarium, 20 Cowley Hall, 1701 Pine St.

MUSIC

Cheez Land Uke Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., $3. 608-792-7483.

Pigtown Fling, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Turtle Stack Brewery, 125 S. Second St., 608-519-2284.

The Pat Watters Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Evans-Bosshard Park, 224 East Ave., Sparta.

Piano dedication and “Jump for Joy” jazz concert featuring Dave Marck, 7 p.m., Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, 608-634-0101.

Irish traditional music session, 7 to 10 p.m., Strassers, 1310 Denton St., 608-784-1968.

Open mic, 8 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.

Blues night, with Dave Orr and friends, 10 p.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.

RECREATION

Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2011 Craig Lane W., Onalaska.

Pickleball, 10 a.m. to noon, Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St.

Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St., $2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Euchre, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-786-1114.

Pickleball, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Flipside Pub & Grill, 400 Lang Drive, 608-784-2242.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Shimmy’s Bar, 1203 West Ave., 608-784-3779.

Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., The Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 9929 Hwy. 21, Sparta, 608-269-9053.

Trivia, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Brothers Bar and Grill, 306 Pearl St., 608-784-0522.

SPEAKERS/PROGRAMS

Breakfast Optimists, 7 to 8 a.m., with Amy Brezinka of Care Coach Connection, People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S.

Feminism on Tap: “Women’s Voices: Rock the Vote,” 5 to 7 p.m., Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-781-2783.

Hands-on genealogical research, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., 608-789-7136.

“Star Wars Collection and the Collecting Mentality” program at Holmen Area Historical Society, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Holmen Village Hall, 421 S. Main St., Holmen, 608-526-4339.

Lake Onalaska District educational event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., USGS, 2630 Fanta Reed Road.

Cleaning Telescope Optics Clinic, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., UW-La Crosse Planetarium, 20 Cowley Hall (basement), 1701 Pine St., 608-785-8669.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.