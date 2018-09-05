ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Herman, 7 to 10 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., $5. 608-783-4076.
FAITH
Relic Veneration: Mother Teresa of Calcutta, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Road, 608-782-5440.
FAMILY
Reptile Roundup, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, 608-782-2494.
FOOD
WAFER Mobile Food Pantry, 9 to 11 a.m., Forest Park, 1230 Badger St., 608-782-6003.
HEALTH
Vinyasa Yoga Session 1, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., $10 drop-in. 608-791-5295.
KARAOKE
Karaoke with Lisa & Shawn, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., George Street Pub, 1728 George St., 608-783-9051.
MEETINGS
Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District annual meeting, 6:45 p.m., Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center, 2630 Fanta Reed Road.
La Crosse Area Astronomical Society Meeting, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., UW-L Planetarium, 20 Cowley Hall, 1701 Pine St.
MUSIC
Cheez Land Uke Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., $3. 608-792-7483.
Pigtown Fling, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Turtle Stack Brewery, 125 S. Second St., 608-519-2284.
The Pat Watters Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Evans-Bosshard Park, 224 East Ave., Sparta.
Piano dedication and “Jump for Joy” jazz concert featuring Dave Marck, 7 p.m., Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, 608-634-0101.
Irish traditional music session, 7 to 10 p.m., Strassers, 1310 Denton St., 608-784-1968.
Open mic, 8 p.m., The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-782-7668.
Blues night, with Dave Orr and friends, 10 p.m., Popcorn Tavern, 308 S. Fourth St., 608-782-9069.
RECREATION
Pickleball, 9 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Park, 2011 Craig Lane W., Onalaska.
Pickleball, 10 a.m. to noon, Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St.
Euchre or 500, 12:45 p.m., Southside Senior Center, 1220 Denton St., $2.
Euchre, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Harry J. Olson Senior Center, 1607 North St., 608-786-1114.
Pickleball, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., Houser YMCA, 400 Mason St., Onalaska.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Flipside Pub & Grill, 400 Lang Drive, 608-784-2242.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., Shimmy’s Bar, 1203 West Ave., 608-784-3779.
Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m., The Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 9929 Hwy. 21, Sparta, 608-269-9053.
Trivia, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Brothers Bar and Grill, 306 Pearl St., 608-784-0522.
SPEAKERS/PROGRAMS
Breakfast Optimists, 7 to 8 a.m., with Amy Brezinka of Care Coach Connection, People’s Food Co-op, 315 Fifth Ave. S.
Feminism on Tap: “Women’s Voices: Rock the Vote,” 5 to 7 p.m., Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St., 608-781-2783.
Hands-on genealogical research, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., 608-789-7136.
“Star Wars Collection and the Collecting Mentality” program at Holmen Area Historical Society, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Holmen Village Hall, 421 S. Main St., Holmen, 608-526-4339.
Lake Onalaska District educational event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., USGS, 2630 Fanta Reed Road.
Cleaning Telescope Optics Clinic, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., UW-La Crosse Planetarium, 20 Cowley Hall (basement), 1701 Pine St., 608-785-8669.