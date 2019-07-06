July 8: American Legion U16 baseball vs. La Crosse Juniors, 5:30 p.m.
July 9: American Legion U19 baseball at Wisconsin Dells, 6 p.m.
July 11-14: American Legion U16 baseball regional tournament at Viroqua.
July 15: American Legion U19 baseball vs. Westby, 6 p.m.
July 19-23: American U19 baseball regional tournament at Black River Falls.
Aug. 10: Norwalk Lion’s 53rd annual truck and tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Village Park. Admission $17. Divisions include Light Super Stock, Heavy Super Stock, Super Farm, Limited Pro Stock, Two-Wheel Drive.
