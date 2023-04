These people have filed for marriage licenses in Vernon County:

March

Patrick D. Bakkum and Bryn A. Schumacher both of Vernon County.

David Buell and Jennifer Lindgren both of Crawford County.

Steven A. Peterson and Brooklynn B. Durst both of Vernon County.

David A Bartelson and Sandra J. Blackburn both of Vernon County.

Wilfredo A.S. Galarza and Adah E. Rivera both of Vernon County.

Joshua C. Ostrem and Amanda D. Warthesen both of Vernon County.