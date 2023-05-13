These people have filed for marriage licenses in Vernon County:

April

Enos P. Glick and Miriam J. Byler both of Vernon County.

Roy A. Miller of Monroe County and Rachel M. Yoder of Vernon County.

Enos N. Borntreger and Anna E. Yoder both of Vernon County.

Owen Detweiler and Marie Hershberger both of Vernon Vernon County.

Andrew N. Schmucker and Nancy Detweiler both of Vernon County.

Alvin Miller Mecosta County Michigan and Elsie Herschberger of Crawford County.

Harley L. Helgeson and Julie E. Simpson both of Vernon County.

Ira John Hohlfeld of Vernon County and Carlie Annalise Gehrke of Hennapin County Minnesota.

Andrew Mark Kessler and Christina Leann O'Brien both of Vernon County.

Gareth E. Wolf and Rosanna M. Wolf both of Vernon County.

Matthew L. Jenson and Megan M. Dresen both of Vernon County.

Damian R. Dinger of and Ashley L. Lewison both of Monroe County.