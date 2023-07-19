Vernon County meetings

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. July 19, 2023, via in person/Teams/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; RFP for Transportation and ADRC; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. July 20th, 2023 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Teams. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Treasurer’s Report, Financial Report, Long Range Financial Planning, Confirm next meeting date.