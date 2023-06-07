Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. June 7th, 2023, in the Vernon County Boardroom and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business.
