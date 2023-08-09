Vernon County meetings

Infrastructure Committee meets 09:30 a.m. August 8th, 2023, County Board Room and Teams. Review of Infrastructure Bills; Department Head Reports/ Project Updates; any other business.

Vernon County Board of Health will meet on August 8th, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Training Room and remote access via Teams. Formatted: Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.

Finance Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. August 10th, 2023 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Teams. Review and approve minutes for prior meeting, Funding for McGrath HR Group Market Update, 2024 Cost of Living funding, Confirm next meeting date.