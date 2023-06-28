Vernon County meetings

Public notice A “meet & greet”, with the new Administrative Coordinator Cassie Hanan, will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 am on June 28 th , 2023, in the County Board room at 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI All department heads and County Board members have been invited to attend; therefore, it is possible that a quorum of the Board may be present. This is technically not a Board meeting and no agenda will be posted by Vernon County. No action will be taken by members of the Vernon County Board at this social event.

The Vernon County Department of Human Services will meet on July 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm for the First Public Hearing in the development of the 2024 department budget. The meeting is required by statute and contracts for funding for programs within the Department of Human Services. The public is encouraged to attend and provide recommendations to the Department on the 2024 Budget.

The Vernon County Department of Human Services will meet on July 17, 2023 at 10:00 am for the Second Public Hearing in the development of the 2024 department budget. The meeting is required by statute and contracts for funding for programs within the Department of Human Services. The public is encouraged to attend and provide recommendations to the Department on the 2024 Budget.

Vernon County Opioid Prevention and Abatement Steering Committee will meet on July 10 th , 2023, at 3:30 pm in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Election of committee leadership, establish committee organization, mission, scope, funding, and approve resolutions for participation in class action lawsuit settlements.

Vernon County Board of Health will meet on July 11th , 2023, at 1 pm in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Formatted: Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date