Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. August 2, 2023, in the Vernon County Board Room and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrative Coordinator Report; any other business.

The Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of every month unless otherwise determined by the Committee. The next meeting will be Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 in the County Board Room (Annex Bldg.) or remote via Microst Teams.

Vernon County Opioid Prevention and Abatement Steering Committee will meet on August 7th, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Review minutes, Member updates and sharing, Application for funding request form, Marketing of grant opportunity, Opioid settlement payments funds report, Confirm next meeting, and Adjournment.