Vernon County meetings

Highway Safety Committee meets on July 5, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room and via Teams. Sheriff Torgerson- Report; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.
The Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of every month unless otherwise determined by the Committee. The next meeting is July 6 in the County Board Room (Annex Bldg.) or remote via Microsoft Teams.