Vernon County meetings

Local Emergency Planning Committee meets at 1 p.m. July 17th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Microsoft TEAMS. Update/ Discussion on HazMat call reimbursement for 2015-01 and 2019-03 – POTENTIAL ACTION ITEM; Review/ Approve DRAFT County Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan 2023-2028 – ACTION ITEM; Review/ Approve Off Site Facility Plans – ACTION ITEM; Emergency Management Director’s Report; DNR Spill Reporting; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Presentation on 2024-2026 Vernon Co Integrated Preparedness Plan; Confirm next meeting date.