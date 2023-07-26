Vernon County meetings

Emergency Management will be hosting an Integrated Preparedness Workshop on July 27th, 2023, in the County Board room at 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI. All Local Emergency Planning Committee members have been invited to attend; therefore, it is possible that a quorum of the committee may be present. This is technically not a committee meeting, and no agenda will be posted by Vernon County. No action will be taken by members of the Local Emergency planning Committee at this workshop. /s/ J Pedretti, Vernon County Clerk