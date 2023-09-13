Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. Action items under review are as follows: Budget Review, Review/Approve Minutes, Web Design, Monthly Bills, Financials. Administrator’s report will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.
Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at Erlandson 1st Floor Conference Room, 318 Fairland Dr., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 249 645 391 028 Passcode: wmdL4V Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Agency Reports (NRCS, DNR, FSA, UW-Ext., any others), Schedule next Conservation & Education Meeting(s), Audience to Visitors-UW-Extension Portion, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, State Fair Bill, 2024 Budget Review, Educator Highlights – 4-H, FoodWIse, Community Development, Crops Educator, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Audience to Visitors-Land & Water Portion, Parks Update, Review and Approve 2024 Land & Water Operating Budget, ARPA Request Approval, Mlsna Dam Construction Update, Intern Hours Continuation, Department Priority Discussion, Watershed Update, Reports from Committee Members and Announcements
Economic Development Committee meets Thursday, September 14th, 2023 – 1:00 PM County Board Room (Annex Bldg.) or remote via Microsoft Teams
General Government Committee special meeting 12:30 PM – Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Vernon County Boardroom and Remote Access via Microsoft Teams