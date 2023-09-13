Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. Action items under review are as follows: Budget Review, Review/Approve Minutes, Web Design, Monthly Bills, Financials. Administrator’s report will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at Erlandson 1st Floor Conference Room, 318 Fairland Dr., Viroqua or Via Teams Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 249 645 391 028 Passcode: wmdL4V Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Agency Reports (NRCS, DNR, FSA, UW-Ext., any others), Schedule next Conservation & Education Meeting(s), Audience to Visitors-UW-Extension Portion, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, State Fair Bill, 2024 Budget Review, Educator Highlights – 4-H, FoodWIse, Community Development, Crops Educator, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Audience to Visitors-Land & Water Portion, Parks Update, Review and Approve 2024 Land & Water Operating Budget, ARPA Request Approval, Mlsna Dam Construction Update, Intern Hours Continuation, Department Priority Discussion, Watershed Update, Reports from Committee Members and Announcements