Viroqua boys tennis schedule Apr 28, 2021 16 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Viroqua boys tennis scheduleMay 7 at ReedsburgMay 8 at DecorahMay 10 SpartaMay 11 at West SalemMay 15 at Tomah QuadMay 17 LoganMay 18 MaustonMay 20 West SalemMay 24 HolmenMay 25 BRFMay 27 at MaustonJune 1 at BRF June 3 Conference Tourney at Viroqua 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Schedule Tennis Salem Sport Tourney Logan Sparta Boy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Spring sports preview: Viroqua boys tennis has varsity experience 16 min ago The Viroqua boys tennis team welcomes back seven returning players — Ben Gillen, Eric Jerdee, Dustin Kenyon, Henry Roels, Ethan Tubbin, Ben Ka…