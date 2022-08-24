 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua football schedule

Aug. 26 at Brookwood 

Sept. 2 Arcadia

Sept. 9 Westby

Sept. 16 G-E-T

Sept. 23 at Altoona

Sept. 30 at West Salem

Oct. 7 Aquinas

Oct. 14 at BRF

