Viroqua girls tennis schedule Aug 25, 2021 Aug. 26 at OnalaskaAug. 30 at ReedsburgAug. 31 MaustonSept. 2 LutherSept. 9 at West SalemSept. 13 at PortageSept. 14 at BRFSept. 18 Conference tourney at West SalemSept. 21 at AquinasSept. 30 Mauston