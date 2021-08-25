 Skip to main content
Viroqua girls tennis schedule
Viroqua girls tennis schedule

Aug. 26 at Onalaska

Aug. 30 at Reedsburg

Aug. 31 Mauston

Sept. 2 Luther

Sept. 9 at West Salem

Sept. 13 at Portage

Sept. 14 at BRF

Sept. 18 Conference tourney at West Salem

Sept. 21 at Aquinas

Sept. 30 Mauston

