Viroqua girls wrestling schedule Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Viroqua girls wrestling scheduleDec. 17 at Invite at Alliant Energy Center, MadisonDec. 30 Bi-State at La Crosse Center 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Winter sports preview: Viroqua wrestling welcomes more athletes The Viroqua wrestling team is welcoming more athletes for the 2022-2023 season.