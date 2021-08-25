 Skip to main content
Viroqua/Westby golf schedule
Aug. 25 Viroqua

Sept. 2 at Nekoosa

Sept. 9 at Walnut Grove Golf Course

Sept. 13 at Arcadia

Sept. 14 at Trempealeau Invite

Sept. 16 at G-E-T (JV only)

Sept. 20 at BRF Invite

Sept. 23 Conference Tourney at Drugan’s

Sept. 27 at Arcadia (JV only)

