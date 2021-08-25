Viroqua/Westby golf schedule Aug 25, 2021 48 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aug. 25 ViroquaSept. 2 at NekoosaSept. 9 at Walnut Grove Golf CourseSept. 13 at ArcadiaSept. 14 at Trempealeau InviteSept. 16 at G-E-T (JV only)Sept. 20 at BRF InviteSept. 23 Conference Tourney at Drugan’sSept. 27 at Arcadia (JV only) 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Tourney Jv Golf Course Arcadia Golf Sport Invite Walnut Grove Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Fall sports preview: Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf team expands 48 min ago The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team has grown from two to five this year.