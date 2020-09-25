 Skip to main content
Westby football schedule
Sept. 25 Onalaska

Oct. 2 at Richland Center

Oct. 9 at Viroqua

Oct. 16 Aquinas

Oct. 30 Tomah

Nov. 6 at West Salem

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

