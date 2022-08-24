Westby football schedule Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 26 at Shullsburg/BentonSept. 2 at West SalemSept. 9 at ViroquaSept. 16 ArcadiaSept. 23 at AquinasSept. 30 BRFOct. 7 at G-E-TOct. 14 Altoona 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Fall sports preview: Westby football looks to get back to playoffs The Westby High School football team is looking to get back to the playoffs this season.