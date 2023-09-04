Westby/Viroqua girls golf schedule Sep 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 7 at C-FCSept. 11 at ArcadiaSept. 14 at G-E-TSept. 18 at Black River FallsSept. 21 Conference Tourney at HolmenOct 7 Riverdale REMS Invite 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Golf Art Advertising Physiology Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Fall sports preview: Westby/Viroqua girls golf welcomes back several returning varsity players The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team includes several returning varsity players.