Winona birth announcements Dec 2, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gundersen Health SystemNov. 25Daughter to Jessica Schlesser and Corey Cyert, Arcadia.Nov. 26Son to Walesa Gatchalian and Matthew Luchka, Onalaska. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nordic Lanes bowling scores Pinbusters Nordic Lanes bowling scores Pinbusters 110922-vct-spt-bowling-scores_merged Pinbusters Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD THIS WEEK IN YOUR BACKYARD Monday, Nov. 28