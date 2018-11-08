HINCKLEY, Minn. — How exactly it came to pass that the Governor’s Deer Opener this weekend is being spearheaded by a Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) chapter named for a Wisconsin hunter is a twisted tale indeed.
Highlights include a world record whitetail buck, an unusual caliber Winchester, a dance hall and — why not? — a tavern.
Star of this yarn, which is more saga than story, is Jim Jordan, who died in 1978 at age 86. It is for Jordan the Hinckley area MDHA chapter is named.
Born in Hinckley, Jordan was married and living just outside Danbury, Wis., in 1914 when he was 22.
He also hunted, and about six inches of new snow covered the ground in November 1914 on the day Jordan and a pal, Eachus Davis, followed the Soo Line tracks south of Danbury and crossed the Yellow River before continuing on for another mile or so.
Times were tough. Davis reportedly couldn’t afford a 50-cent hunting license, and Jordan had only five bullets for his rifle, one of which he used to kill a doe soon into the hunt.
Davis, it is said, dragged that animal back to Danbury, while Jordan continued to hunt, following not only the railroad tracks, but a set of unusually large deer tracks.
Soon, a train approached, and its whistle prompted as many as four deer, including a monster buck with a spectacular rack, to jump up from tall grass about 50 yards away. Shooting three times at the big animal, Jordan would say later, “I thought I hit him solidly.”
He hadn’t.
Jordan instead tracked the buck back over the Yellow River before dropping him with his final cartridge. When returned by buckboard to Danbury, the animal tipped the Danbury feed-store scales “either just over or just under” 400 pounds, Jordan would say.
Now the weird part.
Jordan gave the buck’s antlers to a taxidermist named George Van Castle, who lived in nearby Webster, Wis. A few months later, Jordan learned Van Castle had moved to Hinckley, or thereabouts, to seek medical help for his wife. Lacking the money and time to travel to Hinckley, Jordan, he would say later, believed he wouldn’t see the antlers again.
Van Castle’s wife died in 1916, and when Van Castle remarried three years later, he boarded up the house he and his first wife had lived in on Grindstone Lake, northwest of Hinckley, and moved to Florida.
Fast-forward to 1959 — fully 50 years later — when Van Castle’s Grindstone Lake home was sold for back taxes and its contents, including Jordan’s buck head, were moved to a secondhand store. It was there a local Department of Natural Resources forester named Bob Ludwig stumbled upon the 10-point rack and bought it for $3.
Ludwig had the antlers measured and they scored 206, the highest tally ever for a “typical” rack. In 1965, Boone and Crockett, the arbiter of such things, listed the antlers as the world record. The animal had been felled, the record-book group said, in Minnesota by an unknown hunter.
Which is where the story might have ended, had Ludwig not shown the antlers to Jordan, who, remarkably, was Ludwig’s wife’s uncle, and who by then had moved back to Minnesota and lived east of Hinckley, where he and his wife, Lena, operated a tavern and dance hall.
“That’s my deer!” Jordan is believed to have exclaimed upon seeing the rack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.