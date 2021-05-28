 Skip to main content
ASK A TROOPER: Do you need permit to haul big boat
Sgt. Troy Christianson mug

Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: Do I need an oversize or wideload permit to haul a boat lift that is over 9 feet wide to my cabin?

Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over 8 feet 6 inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.

An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:

• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.

• When the overall GVW exceeds 80,000 pounds.

A permit is not needed when:

• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)

• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 miles per hour. No interstate travel is allowed.

• Through a Governor's order or for disaster relief

Generally, escort vehicles are required when overall widths exceed 14 feet 6 inches or under the following conditions:

• On multi-lane, divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 150 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 150 feet and up to 180 feet long.

• On any non-divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 125 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 125 feet and up to 150 feet long.

For additional information go to www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter: MSPPIO_SOUTH

