ASK A TROOPER: Do you need permit to haul big boat

Question: Do I need an oversize or wideload permit to haul a boat lift that is over 9 feet wide to my cabin?

Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over 8 feet 6 inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.

An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:

• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.

• When the overall GVW exceeds 80,000 pounds.

A permit is not needed when:

• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)

• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 miles per hour. No interstate travel is allowed.

• Through a Governor's order or for disaster relief