Vince Hatt: Forget New Year's resolutions

Attitude addictions begin with the stem “I will be OK, happy, or secure when….” The sentence is completed with such statements as “I can control others; I am special to someone; I am successful; I win; other people like me; I can avoid conflict; or I do things perfectly.”

If you think you have some addictions to substances, processes or attitudes, congratulations. This is a good awareness to have. And welcome to the human race. We all have them. A worse outcome is to believe that I do not have, or never had, an addiction. Such people are not in touch with their inner reality. Addictions are a response to feelings we do not want to face, and all of us have had feelings like these.

Two words of caution. Just because you like to shop, drink alcohol, or be successful, it does not mean you’re addicted. It is only an addiction if it causes harm to you or others. The problem is that it is easy to deny that there is any harm to you or others, when there really is.

Secondly, will power often does not work in overcoming addictions. Addictive people need to discover the limits of their ego-driven motives. They need an openness to God or a Higher Power. They need to be receptive to what Christians call grace. They need to become vulnerable in a safe place with others.