Vince Hatt: My history as a racist

My name is Vince. I am a racist.

I became a racist without any effort. I grew up in an all-white town of about 5,000 people. I went to an all-white high school of about 500 students.

I have no memory of ever seeing a black person in my community. As a young adult, I learned about sundown cities; that is, cities that insisted black people had to leave town by sunset.

I wonder if my town was one of them. We were a hub for passenger trains. Surely black people sometimes worked or traveled on those trains.

I heard few positive comments about black people from adults. If you wanted to put down others in the high school locker room, you often called them the N-word.

In 1958, the year I graduated from high school, a Gallup poll found that 94% of white people disapproved of marriage across racial lines. I think it was closer to 100% in my town. When adults talked about mixed marriages, they meant a marriage between a Protestant and a Catholic.

I only talked to a black person once before I went to college. It was as a sophomore in high school in the center jump circle of a gym. He was captain of his basketball team. He reminded me of Bill Russell, the black all-American center from San Francisco University.