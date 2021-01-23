Vince Hatt: My history as a racist

My name is Vince. I am a racist.
I became a racist without any effort. I grew up in an all-white town of about 5,000 people. I went to an all-white high school of about 500 students.
I have no memory of ever seeing a black person in my community. As a young adult, I learned about sundown cities; that is, cities that insisted black people had to leave town by sunset.
I wonder if my town was one of them. We were a hub for passenger trains. Surely black people sometimes worked or traveled on those trains.
I heard few positive comments about black people from adults. If you wanted to put down others in the high school locker room, you often called them the N-word.
In 1958, the year I graduated from high school, a Gallup poll found that 94% of white people disapproved of marriage across racial lines. I think it was closer to 100% in my town. When adults talked about mixed marriages, they meant a marriage between a Protestant and a Catholic.
I only talked to a black person once before I went to college. It was as a sophomore in high school in the center jump circle of a gym. He was captain of his basketball team. He reminded me of Bill Russell, the black all-American center from San Francisco University.
It is not my fault that I am a racist, but my recovery is my responsibility. I must learn not to speak or act out because of racist core feelings. It is not easy. I must become aware of these feelings before I open my mouth or act.
There are a number of things I could do to sharpen my awareness.
I could join a book group to read, study and discuss the book, “Waking Up White,” by Debbie Irving. The La Crosse library has hundreds of copies and hopes thousands of us will discuss it in 2021. We white people need to educate other white people if we are ever going to end systemic racism.
I could read several books by black authors like Michael Eric Dyson (“Tears We Cannot Stop”), Howard Thurman (“Jesus and the Disinherited”), Isabel Wilkerson (“Caste”), and Bryan Massingale (“Racial Justice and the Catholic Church”).
I could go to La Crosse Waking Up White Collaborative website and sign up for opportunities to learn more about racism and white privilege and its impact in our area. One such opportunity is viewing the videos, “Amplifying the Voices of Black Youth and Their Parents in the La Crosse Area.” Another option was the recent La Crosse Area MLK Holiday Celebration.
Actually, I have done all these things. And I am becoming more aware.
The video of black youth in La Crosse area telling their stories provoked the greatest sadness. These young people spoke gently of many specific experiences of racism and bullying here. Two stated that they hated living in La Crosse after living in the more accepting culture of Madison. Their tears and muffled, quiet words revealed deep hurt and pain.
Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Some of our citizens gave these youngsters painful memories they will never forget.
Recently, I was watching a college basketball game on TV. Soon I found myself cheering internally for one team. I reflected on why I was doing this since I had little interest in either team. I realized that one team was mainly white; the other, black. I was cheering for the “white team.”
I smiled. I have a long way to go yet. There is still a mediocre high school basketball player that is part of me who was embarrassed by black players.
I do not reject or shame that part of me. That part is not my fault. All parts of me are to be loved if I strive to be whole. And I believe God wants to use that part of me to grow spiritually.
To heal my teenage wounds, I am invited to pray. As Hebrews 4:16 states, “So let us confidently approach the throne of grace to receive mercy and to find grace for timely help.”
I am growing, but the journey continues. Progress, not perfection. That is why I will attend the White Privilege Symposium, Dec. 3-4, 2021, at the La Crosse Center.
My name is still Vince. I am still a recovering racist.
Vince Hatt has been a spiritual director for over 40 years. He has a master’s degree in religious education from Catholic University and a master’s degree in theology from Aquinas Institute.