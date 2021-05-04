Analysis: Those who win the NBA play-in games will love them

There will be three types of people in the NBA two weeks from now. Group 1 is those who won’t be in the play-in tournament. Group 2 is those who will use it to get to the playoffs. Group 3 is those who will make the tournament and see their seasons end there.

Group 1 won’t care.

Group 2 will love it.

Group 3 will hate it.

The play-in tournament, which starts May 18, is just two weeks away. Fans are going to embrace it and the ratings will be big, since the games will all absolutely matter and that’s what everybody wants. The games will have an NCAA Tournament feel, win-or-else, Game 7-type stuff. All six games will either send a team to the playoffs, or send a team home, or both.

There’s a lot to like about all of that.

There also will be naysayers, the level of volume of their complaints when it’s all said and done to be determined based on what transpires. There’s a chance that a No. 7 or No. 8 team — a team that would have ordinarily gone to the playoffs — will get bumped. There’s also a chance that someone will get hurt, as if 73 or 74 games is somehow that much more physically demanding than 72 games.