Rebounding from their previous loss to the Fillmore Fungi, the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent took two games from the Fungi at Old Hickory Park. The Fungi, playing without Toadstool, their phenom, were not able to withstand the Jacks’ improved defense and offensive onslaught.

The first game was shortened to five and one-half innings in order to leave time for the second game. The final score was 28-10. Kraken slugged a grand slam home run in the first inning. It was the first of the day’s three grand slams. Hurricane hit his in the second inning. Mickey’s was also in the first inning but in the second game. Coyote and Kraken added home runs in the first game.

The Apple Jacks were held to 19 aces in the second game, but it was enough to triumph 19-10. This game went nine innings. In addition to Mickey’s grand slam, Coyote hit his second home run of the day.

As you can imagine, scoring 47 runs in two games required a lot of base runners. Leading the way with seven times on base were Erik “Stretch” Deetz, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Connor, “Coyote” Knerzer and Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt. On base six times were Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Jason “Kraken” Kluck and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak. Reaching safely five times were Randal “Spud” Flamm and Bob “Two Bit” Spencer. Jared “Bear” Alexander was on base four times. Jim “Ducky” Nissen was only able to play the first game and he was on base twice.

Roman and Big Wease shared pitching duties in both games.

Dan “Skunk” Deetz was the day’s umpire, Becky Deetz was scorekeeper and photographer was Mary McLaughlin.

The next Apple Jacks matches are Saturday, June 24th at Menomonie, Wisconsin followed by Highland Prairie, Minnesota (south of Rushford) on Sunday, June 25th The Jacks return to Old Hickory Park on August 19th.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play base ball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society.. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor