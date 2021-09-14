Arnie Stapleton: Manning Bros. talk as big a game as they played

Opening weekend featured plenty of curious calls, like Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s decision to let Greg Zuerlein attempt a 60-yarder at Tampa after he’d missed badly on a short field goal and an extra point in his return from back troubles.

In Kansas City, Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis was allowed to stay on the sideline after a skirmish with Ronnie Harrison Jr. that resulted in the Cleveland safety’s ejection.

Harrison was kicked out of Cleveland’s loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Browns center JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association, said he doesn’t condone Harrison’s behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions. An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said tight end Albert Okwuegbunam’s turnover inside the Giants’ 5-yard line was a phantom fumble because safety Logan Ryan’s right knee appeared out of bounds by the time he corralled the loose ball and that the officials on the field told him the call would be reversed.