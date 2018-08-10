For teens beginning Aug. 15, is the Young Adult Library Services Association Teens’ Top Ten List voting. The Teens’ Top Ten is a “teen choice” list, where readers ages twelve to eighteen from across the country will vote online from a list of nominations. Voting continues through Teen Read Week (October 7-13, 2018) with winners announced the week after. Stop in to get the full nominee list today.
Included in this year’s Top Ten list are both familiar authors and characters, themes of justice and humor, and fantasy and science fiction genres. Numerous winners of the Newbery, Prinzi and Coretta Scott King awards abound in this year’s list of 25 titles.
If Bekkum doesn’t have it, we can interlibrary loan too.
