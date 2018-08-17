Winner, winner! The final names have been drawn, all votes are tallied and prizes have been given away for Bekkum Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program. Oodles of patrons, new and old, infants through adults took part in various special programs, events and daily happenings centered on the Libraries Rock nation-wide theme. Various prizes, from t-shirts to books to gift certificates are waiting to be picked up. Our final wrap up was a Rockin’ Guitar decorating competition for all youth, and a Pet and Painted Rock contest in both youth and teen/adult levels. Winners are on display in the entry showcase. All participants should stop in for their entrees & check the display and Wall of Summer Fame.
Heartfelt thanks should go out to all our donators and volunteers during the Summer Program. Westby Elementary Library Media Specialist Darla Schroeder was instrumental in coordinating our afternnon Wild Wednesday’s programming which had Kindergarten through High School students getting hands on with technology. Laura Mackey, Westby Elementary Music Educator also shared an afternoon of iMovie with the group.
We are very grateful to the numerous patrons who donated funds toward the summer reading program. The Friends of Bekkum group provided wonderful homemade snacks for both Wild Wednesdays and the morning Rock & Read PreK programs throughout the summer. Quillins of Viroqua generously provided juice boxes for both youth groups for the entire summer program, with extras we’ll be using to start off our fall programming. Our Friends group also purchased several gift certificates from area businesses for the teen/adult summer program. The kindness of all our benefactors has made it a successful, enjoyable summer of Libraries Rock!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.