Bill Plaschke: Vanessa Bryant's honest words, emotions connect world to Kobe and Gianna

The crowd could feel that love, and that feeling continued when she talked about her husband not as a basketball player, but as a partner and father.

“He was my sweet husband, and the beautiful father of our children,” she said. “He was mine. He was my everything.”

Earlier in their marriage, their relationship endured tough times that included Bryant’s public confession of cheating, rape charges that were eventually dropped, and a divorce filing by Vanessa that was later withdrawn. To hear her speak of him in such glowing terms was powerful and healing. It completed the narrative that Bryant’s life had a fulfilling second chapter. It delivered a compelling message about the strength of forgiveness.

“I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector,” she said. “Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words.”

Since Bryant’s death, considering the way he doted over his four daughters, there has been much public admiration about Bryant’s role as a “Girl Dad.” In words that should resound with every girl’s dad, Vanessa wonderfully detailed that role.