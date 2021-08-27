Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Born on a Blue Day"
AUTHOR: Daniel Tammet
This memoir is written by Dan, an autistic savant who lives in Kent, England with his partner, Neil. His syndrome is a rare condition that gives Dan unimaginable mental powers! He sees numbers as shapes, color, and texture. Examples: Number 11 is friendly, 5 is loud, 4 is shy and quiet, 333 is beautiful, but 289 is ugly. Numbers are special to Dan and there is a lot of explanation to all that.
Are you ready for Dan’s story? How is his syndrome treated? Is it better known today? Dan’s favorite calculation is power multiplication. Are you wondering what that is? It is multiplying a number by itself for a certain number of times. Dan was 25 years old when he was diagnosed with autism. Why not at a younger age? How old was his brother when diagnosed with autism? Could it be heredity? Dan shared in detail the many challenges he faced. He loved the Mr. Men books, preferred being alone in his room, and avoided crowds and noise. When he was 4 he experienced epileptic seizures that continued for many years. At school he found writing to be difficult, he enjoyed the assemblies, and his favorite subject of course was math.
In 1987, twin girls were born into the family which now had five children under the age of 4. Both parents stayed home to raise their family. By age 10, Dan was more aware of his loneliness and wanted a friend. Listening was difficult and he had no idea his behavior would be intrusive and irritating to others. Brushing teeth, tying his shoes, walks outside on the streets were difficult and uncomfortable to Dan. All these tasks we take for granted, right? How would Dan overcome all his obstacles and challenges in his life?
Dan at age 10 witnessed his dad’s mental breakdown and his family was now eight children. How did Dan accept the siblings? How did his siblings accept him? Being the family was larger in number it meant more moving and that was hard for Dan to cope with. When did things start to change for Dan? Who were his close friends in high school? How did Dan handle a 10-day trip overseas with his French class? Adolescence was changing Dan and he knew that he was attracted to boys not girls.
Was he ready for this undertaking? How would his parents accept his sexual preference and the partner Neil? How did Dan meet Neil? Neil was a computer programmer and very patient, understanding and supportive of Dan in all his challenges and always encouraging Dan to move forward. That meant lots of interviews on the radio and reviews for the newspapers. Dan was a guinea pig for the Center for Brain Studies in California. He traveled to casinos to predict and win card games in Nevada and in Utah.
The movie "Rain Man" was produced based on Dan’s life and abilities. Neil and Dan set up an educational website for language learners. What new challenges did Dan face? As he became popular worldwide how was his relationship with family? What does the title refer to? (blue is a clue)
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.