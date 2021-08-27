Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Born on a Blue Day"

AUTHOR: Daniel Tammet

This memoir is written by Dan, an autistic savant who lives in Kent, England with his partner, Neil. His syndrome is a rare condition that gives Dan unimaginable mental powers! He sees numbers as shapes, color, and texture. Examples: Number 11 is friendly, 5 is loud, 4 is shy and quiet, 333 is beautiful, but 289 is ugly. Numbers are special to Dan and there is a lot of explanation to all that.

Are you ready for Dan’s story? How is his syndrome treated? Is it better known today? Dan’s favorite calculation is power multiplication. Are you wondering what that is? It is multiplying a number by itself for a certain number of times. Dan was 25 years old when he was diagnosed with autism. Why not at a younger age? How old was his brother when diagnosed with autism? Could it be heredity? Dan shared in detail the many challenges he faced. He loved the Mr. Men books, preferred being alone in his room, and avoided crowds and noise. When he was 4 he experienced epileptic seizures that continued for many years. At school he found writing to be difficult, he enjoyed the assemblies, and his favorite subject of course was math.