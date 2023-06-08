TITLE: “Sarah's Orphans"

AUTHOR: Vanetta Chapman

Sarah's story takes place in Cody's Creek, Ohio. She grew up in a poor family with her mother, four brothers and her father Melvin who was a gambler and lost what little savings the family had. Her mother was depressed after Melvin passed away and soon she abandoned her children. Where did she go? Would she ever return home? What did Melvin die from? Could life get any worse for young Sarah who now was head of the household? Her oldest brothers Andy and Henry did the farming and Isaac and Luke attended the nearby Amish school.

One of the first issues for Sarah was dealing with unpaid taxes because in two weeks there would be a foreclosure. Then where would the children go? Would Sarah accept help from the bishop and her Amish community?

Returning home from church one day they discovered Mateo and Mia who were orphaned and living in an abandoned barn behind boxes because of a leaky roof. Their mother had left them to fend for themselves which was a common occurrence. They were thin, smelly and dirty but with some convincing they went home with Sarah. The sheriff, the bishop, and a social worker tried locating the mother. Did they find her? Why didn't she want her children? After the bishop and his wife cared for Mateo and Mia awhile he helped Sarah become a foster parent (Bridge Person) and eventually she was granted permanent placement of the children.

What happens when the mother and one of her men friends come to Cody's Creek and sneak the two kids into the van? How far did they go before getting caught? How did Mateo seek help? What was life like for all the children and for Sarah when Grandma moved in to help? Who was Paul? How did he become a huge part in the lives of Sarah and her family?