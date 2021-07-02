Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Life in a Hutterite colony was difficult and everything was shared. Women took turns cooking for everyone. There were over 400 communities in North America at the time. Each family had an assigned wash day and had two machines and one ringer that were used daily except on Sunday. The basement served as a canning center in summer and the main kitchen was where women cooked three meals a day supervised by the head cook. All meals were made from scratch! How did the women get along in the colony with so many rules and restrictions to follow? After supper the leftover food was given to the Mohawk reserve in exchange for beaded jewelry. Why? Young adults were baptized at Easter, making them full members of the church and everyone took communion at the three-hour long service.

Let’s move on from Mary Maendel to Mary Ann’s life experiences now.

It was difficult for Mary Ann letting go of her past and transitioning to life outside the colony. She recalled some of the difficulties children faced, including not fitting in at school, not knowing how to swim, skate, ride a bike and never had eaten pizza or mac and cheese. Painful memories included feeling ashamed of her accent, school lunches and her clothes, but worst of all were the hurtful remarks by classmates.