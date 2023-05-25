Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TITLE: “Dove on a Barbed Wire”

AUTHOR: Deborah Steiner-van Rooyen

Who is the dove on the wire? Deborah journeyed to Israel in 1969 to find roots of the Steiner family. She lived there for three years and during that time she located some family members including Yonah. How did she locate lost family members? How did Yonah survive Hitler? What was his life like in the military under German rules? She learned her family had been rich landowners, horse traders, and cattlemen until they moved to Poland during World War I.

This is Yonah's story: His father Simon served four years as a Polish soldier in Russia and when he returned home he built a log home for his growing family and they lacked for nothing. Being Jewish living in Poland caused a lot of problems because they were looked upon as the enemy. What kind of problems? How did the family handle it? Yonah's mother was murdered at the age of 47. Why? By whom? Her wish had been to move to Palestine but Father refused. Would the move have saved her?

Yonah disliked school and was in lots of trouble there for bad behavior which led to severe beatings at home from his father. Spankings were common and often for Yonah and one was so bad he couldn't sit down for a week without pain. He was abducted walking home from school one day and for the next five years he lived in concentration camps and because of his size and strength he was assigned hard labor. Sometimes he had a short stay at a camp and then moved to another but all of them were described in detail for the bad living conditions, punishments given, and failed escapes. One escape gave him two months of freedom only but he was determined to fight for complete freedom with help from other prisoners. He learned to survive on nothing. A German supervisor sent him to school to learn airplane construction, but that didn't improve living conditions.

How did he learn two of his brothers might be alive? Were they? Yonah traveled a lot when he escaped the final time and his uncle in United States sent passage papers for him to come to America. Why didn't he go? Why was it important for him to go to Italy and Czechoslovakia? How did he meet his future wife? He was Jewish but she was not so his uncle turned on him. Who was Paul? Would Yonah and his wife reach Palestine and be safe? Did he regret not coming to America? In 1999 21 members of the Steiner family traveled to Poland to see where he had been born, their home, and the location of his abduction. Their home place was now home to a former field hand and her family. Yonah died in 2009 from lung, stomach, and bone cancer, but his story contains an abundance of memories of his childhood and his five years in the concentration camps.