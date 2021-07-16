Bookworm Buddies by Becky

When she applied at Princeton she didn’t let one teacher’s negative remarks stop her. What were the remarks? Why were they made? She learned to have faith and focus in her own self and story! How did this change occur? We know it benefited her in later life. Her purpose was to see past her neighborhood and to look forward to the future . While at Princeton her best friend died and her dad’s MS worsen, and he suffered a heart attack that caused his death.

She took a job at City Hall after graduation as a lawyer, and she met Barack whom she married in October 1992 with 300 guests attending the special event. Both had government jobs in Chicago. In 1996, Barack became senator and Michelle was an associate dean at the university in Chicago. What devastating event occurred in their lives at this time? Being in politics was difficult for them because Barack was verbally attacked too often. Malia and Natasha were born into this family at the time maintaining normalcy and stability was her goal, but Barack traveled a lot. Counseling began!

Politics brought them to Washington DC. Should Barak run for presidency? Could he win? This was confusing and fearful for Michelle because she was now VP at the U of Chicago Medical Center. With five campaigns in 11 years she fought hard to hang onto her priorities.