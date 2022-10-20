Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Magnolia Story”

AUTHOR: Chip and Joanna Gaines and Mark Dagnostino

You may know the authors through their TV show, “Fixer Upper,” but here is their story: They met at a tire shop where she was working and Chip brought his car there. Their first date was in October and then no communication until January. Why? Shortly after they made a second date which she cancelled because she had back surgery. Following that the dates were often and they saw each other on a daily basis besides meeting the parents. Getting serious, right?

Chip had many jobs including selling books door to door, selling Scantron test forms, and he joined a friend in the fireworks business. He bought cheap properties, fixed them up and sold them. These experiences led to “flipping houses.” He was known as Mayor of 3rd Street for all the properties he owned and rented to college kids. He was a kind, caring person and always giving.

On May 31, 2003, they were married in Waco, Texas, at an old historic mansion and honeymooned two weeks in the Northeast visiting antique shops, mom and pop shops, old barns, and farmhouses. They returned home broke but happy. They both enjoyed the hard work and long hours they put into houses for flipping. They bought an old building in 2003 for $45,000 that Joanna named Magnolia for her retail shop. The shop opened in 2005 at the time Chip was renovating another old house. She would have to sell $200 every day just to stay afloat. Could she do it? Her first day at the shop brought in $2,800, but was that a sign of success or curious customers?

Often they lived in the renovated homes for awhile but would sell and move onto the next one. She ran the shop the first year by herself but hired help when she became pregnant with her son, Drake. They sold land near Bayler University to a big company but kept back land for building rental houses. Even though business was going well for both of them there were complaints about their three dogs not leashed and barking too much so the dogs went to the pound and they paid a hefty fine! Because they refused to pay $2,500 in fines Chip was arrested. To get him out of jail she took money from her business to pay the bail of $800 and now they were on the edge of a real financial struggle. Why didn’t they ask parents for help? Did they pay the fines?

For the first year after Drake was born she gave up her running routine because twice Chip forgot Drake and went on errands. How could he do that? She solved the issue by taking Drake to the shop with her. In 2006 they had saved enough money to buy land to build a 1,600-square foot house. Would that be a permanent residence? Since she was expecting their second child Ella Rose they agreed to sell the retail shop and use the building for his headquarters for his growing business. Joanna held three trunk shows a year from their new 3,600-square foot house and was very successful. What is a trunk show? This dream house would eventually be sold and another move in progress took them to the country.

In 2012, camera crews filmed their lifestyle and “Fixer Upper” for HGTV became a reality. In 2014 Joanna was able to reopen a retail shop that brought 1,000 customers a day. When more warehouses were needed the business was moved to their country home, and the silos became a shop. Through all their ventures they were providing jobs for people in the area, and her advice to everyone was “go after your dreams!” Joanna’s parents met in Korea, with her dad being in the military. She moved often, was ridiculed in school for being half Korean. She was a loner and very shy child. Chip grew up in a very poor family in Texas and was raised by a single mom. He and Joanna attended Baylor U and the two proved in many ways to follow your dreams.