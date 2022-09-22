Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Road From Home"

AUTHOR: David Kherdian

This is a true story of David’s mother Veron during war time in Armenia.

The Ottoman Empire was quickly in decline of power as many territories were lost. In 1908 a party called Young Turks formed and had much power. After a constitution was in place the Sultan Hambid was dethroned. What did all this mean? After an elderly dictator was killed by military and a massacre took 30,000 Armenians in 1909 the two countries (Turkey and Armenia) formed a friendship for the best interest of the people. Was it? In 1912 Turkey lost the Balkan War and most of the country was lost. On July 28, 1914 WW II broke out with Russia and Serbia declaring war on Turkey, England, and France. A secret meeting took place in 1915 for the purpose of killing all Armenians and Turks. Who held such a meeting? What was the outcome?

The home life was pleasant most of the time. Her mother was energetic and her dad was frail and a quiet person who traveled a lot selling gum from poppies. The family always gathered for meals and music was their enjoyment in the evenings. The biggest fear was the massacres. Many camps were set up and many people were deported. Where? For how long? Only the missionaries were to be trusted. There was looting, confiscating properties, women were raped, sold or murdered. Living in the uncertain times was the worst. Many people got cholera. Supplies and transportation were needed by the Turks and two weeks of rain made matters worse. How and when would things improve?

David shares details of the war and family life, including the death of his father and his sister’s marriage. Why was Veron living in an orphanage? There she learned to read and write and she was happy there. Her life had a purpose and direction now. How was Christmas celebrated there? What would life after the war be like? What changes did Veron experience and see? In the spring of 1918 her entire family came for her as they moved to Afyon. Home wasn’t home anymore. Why? How was her family taken as prisoners for the second time? How bad were her injuries from an explosion? She was the only female in a soldiers hospital. How did she get there? After being released from the hospital she returned to an orphanage until a rich widow adopted her. How did Aunt Lousapere get her released from the adoption? By age 15 Veron was introduced to Takvor as a future husband arranged for her by his mother and her aunt. Why was it called off? She did get married but to whom? When? How did life end for her?