TITLE: “Dinners with Ruth”

AUTHOR:Nina Totenberg

Nina had 50 years of friendship with Ruth Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice.

They first met in 1971 when Nina was a print reporter and Ruth was a law professor. They supported each other in sad times, through loss, illness, disease, widowhood, and personal joys and this is their story.

In 1974 Ruth became a federal judge appointed by President Carter. How did he have a direct affect on these two ladies? How long did Ruth serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals? Many of her cases were shared in detail with Nina’s journalism stories on political issues and women’s rights. President Clinton nominated Ruth for the Supreme Court and the confirmation process was an uncertain and arduous path.

Why did the Senate leader Mitch McConnell refuse to have Ruth’s body to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda? Mitch and Rep. Kevin Mc Carthy refused to attend and show respect. Why? Where was her casket placed for viewing? Where was she buried? Nina describes her friendships with many of the justices and her special interviews throughout her career.

These two ladies were rare people who had changed the world and had something to say to every generation making this an interesting read.