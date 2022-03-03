Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Girl They Left Behind”

AUTHOR: Roxanne Veletzos

Romania joined Nazi Germany in the invasion of Russia! The Legionnaires had disbanded after the Bucharest Massacre, but now they were back on the streets in Lasi with full support of the army. Thousands of Jews left Romania having bought their freedom with cash and agreements between Israel and Romania with help of the U.S. Joint Distribution Committee. Payments were as high as $50,000, depending on age, education, and profession.

Anton, at the age of 7, learned to take care of himself and was responsible for carrying water from the well, feed the chicken, mop floors and made his own breakfast. In his free time he roamed the nearby hills. Where were his parent since he had so much responsibility? Did he have siblings? Just before his 10th birthday there was an uprising among the peasants that took his father’s life. Two months later his mother passes away. How? What would Anton do now? What job was offered to Anton? And by whom?

Anton kept his childhood a secret from everyone including his wife. What would have happened if she knew? Anton had to sign over his store and all other belongings. The family lived in a commune, and Anton took on low paying jobs such as sweeping sidewalks, selling lottery tickets, and unloading delivery trucks. Would life improve? When? Winter was harsh with no lights, no hot water or no soap. Furniture had to be burned so they would have some heat.

Schools closed, bombings continued, and destruction everywhere. Hospitals were full of wounded soldiers and no room for sick or injured civilians. What happened to Natalia and Victor who were children that Anton cared and provided for? Why was Anton in prison? After 10 years Anton and Natalia meet in a New York restaurant. Was that planned ? Was it by chance? What was there to say after all this time? Who helped Natalia get to the United States? What was in store for her there? When the war ended in 1948 in Bucharest what was life like for the people still living there?

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

