Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Being so Gentle: The Frontier Love Story of Rachel and Andrew Jackson”

AUTHOR: Patricia Brady

There was much competition between the Donaldson and Robard families. Why? Robard’s son Lewis married Rachel Donaldson but their marriage of three years ended in divorce because of his abuse. Rachel went to her brother’s place in Nashville, and she met Andrew Jackson there. He was interested in Rachel but not in her social class at all. Rachel and Andrew eloped after time. Because of the laws was she legally divorced? Was their marriage legal in Virginia, Kentucky or Tennessee? How did this issue get resolved? What was their marriage like? When did Andrew’s dream of owning land and slaves come true? Things went well for many years, but there was a time when Andrew had to sell land and the store they owned just to avoid bankruptcy.

Andrew’s political life involved a lot of traveling and being gone from home a lot. Rachel was very unhappy so why didn’t she go along with him? She kept a stable home dealing with the slaves, overseers, debtors, buyers and sellers and was able to save money which was needed later. Andrew was elected to the Senate and served on the Tennessee Supreme Court for six years where he was considered fair, effective, and impressive. He was a major general in Tennessee’s militia in 1802, but was in trouble when he charged Sevier with bribery and fraud. Who was Sevier? How did that go? There were many scandals about Rachel and her past at this time. Who started that? Why? Were the scandals ever true? How did Rachel and Andrew handle that? Despite problems in their life their love remained strong for one another. They took in many children just to give them a better life. Were these kids orphans? They adopted one of the twin boys belonging to her brother and his wife. Why would parents do that?

Andrew and Dickinson had a duel after many disagreements that resulted in Andrew killing Dickinson. What was the duel about? How did Andrew avoid charges?

Andrew and Rachel suffered many health issues in later life, experienced the big earthquake in 1811, moved often during his political career, and he was known as Old Hickory. How did he get that name? A lot of his political life is shared in this story and life in the mansion as president. Was Rachel a good role model as first lady? Because she had a heart attack at Christmastime the grand ball that was scheduled for Andrew’s victory was cancelled. On Dec. 22 she passed on at the age of 61. Where was she buried? She was treasured and loved for her kindness, warmth, charity, and he stayed beside her all the time. Her death was sudden, unexpected and so great, but with his family support and support from Rachel’s family he settled in the presidential mansion in March 1829. He was referred to as the People’s President and was honored with 24 rounds of cannon fire representing the 24 states.