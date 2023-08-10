TITLE: “When the Meadowlark Sings”

AUTHOR: Nedra Sterry

The author was born in 1918 in Fort Benton, Montana, and this is her memoir.

She had one brother and four sisters and they attended the school where their mother taught 20 pupils. The older eighth-grade boys pulled many pranks on the teacher and some were dangerous, but she knew how to handle them. When Nedra was only 10 years old she did the work of an adult earning 50 cents a week. At 14 she was a nanny for six kids and worked there three years. Why was she happy when Dad was gone from home? How did Mother get burned? Papa and her brother Sam traveled with the threshing crew and were gone a lot. She didn’t see her dad from the age of 12to adulthood but missed seeing her mother and baby sister Harriet. How did the girls meet? Why did it take so long?

Diphtheria hit the community in 1925, causing everyone to be quarantined for weeks and several children died. Many families stayed in the school at the time. How did this affect Nedra’s family?

At 16 she met her future husband, Pinky Sterry (Alton) and they were married for 60 years and were blessed with four children. After Montana’s drought, hailstorm and grasshopper problems the family moved to Washington, D.C. The war years were tough but her family survived better than others because of a garden and butchering.

Life continued to be full of hardships for Nedra. Ricky had scarlet fever. She and Sandra had whooping cough, her mom had a stroke, Jill had epilepsy, her brother-in-law was injured in war, there was a fire in the bunkhouse, and her husband had Dementia. He took a fall and three days later he died. How did Nedra handle all these hardships? What does the title refer to? Did her life improve? Despite hardships and bad family relationships life can bring new and good changes for a person.