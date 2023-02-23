TITLE: “The Tannenbaum Christmas Quilt” (book three of the series)

AUTHOR: Ann Hazelwood

Book one emphasized the sights and sounds of Door County to Claire as a new resident. Book two emphasized all the events of the season and stalking by her ex Austen who suffered injuries from an accident. Now this is book three that was written during the pandemic and for you to enjoy.

Claire’s story begins with her decision on visiting Austen in Missouri since the accident four weeks ago. Why was he so rude and bitter? How serious were his injuries? Would he be able to return to work as a doctor? Back in Door County Claire confronted Ava about her stealing items. Why was Ava stealing? Did counseling help her ? Claire and Grayson had been dating for over a year but with him raising a teenager would they ever marry?

Her best friend Erika was struggling with stage four cancer and treatments. Would a quilt from the club cheer Erika up? How could Cher and Claire help? Claire kept busy with painting, quilting and helping Rachel at the farm store. Rachel and Harry announce their engagement. Why hadn’t Ava been present for days? Had she left the area? Was she offended by Claire confronting her on stealing? Was Ava in danger?

With the second Christmas and New Year in Door, Claire bought the cabin from Cher and attended many holiday parties. Grayson proposed on New Years Eve. Did she accept? Read book four to find out the answers to all these questions.