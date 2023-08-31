TITLE: “Little Heathens”

AUTHOR: Mildred Kalish

This is a true story of hard times, high spirits, and family life on an Iowa farm during the Great Depression. Mildred was one of four siblings living with her grandparents and her mother. Why had Grandpa banished her father? In the summer she, her mom and siblings moved to the country, giving the elderly grandparents a much needed rest. This was a time the kids were on their own most of the time because their mother gave them free reign. She was not a cook but she was a good baker who demanded the kids do well in school despite she never attended school functions. Why not?

Mildred had responsibilities at an early age and earned 50 cents a week. Rules in the household were made by Grandpa who was very strict. If you didn't eat all the food on your plate it was served to you again at the next meal. Traditional family gatherings meant weeks of preparation for everyone. The kids liked the kitchen for its gossip, joking, poking fun and camaraderie. Another rule was you could pet, hug, or kiss pets but never people. What did Grandpa do that was against his own rules?

Mildred's Aunt Belle and Aunt Agnes lived together and lived a reclusive life, with Agnes taking care of Belle. What was wrong with Belle? She died in her 80s and Agnes died in her 90s. In 1959 payments were stopped, belongings of Agnes were sold and she ended up in the poor farm. What kind of relationship did Mildred and the aunts experience?

Being thrifty during the Great Depression meant nothing was wasted. Recycling was second nature. How were worn out socks used? How was wax made? How were cans, bottles, and bags used?

Economy affected everyone but there were fun times such as baseball games, creative pole vaulting, a swing made from gunny sacks, a golf course made from coffee cans and sticks used as clubs, stilts, gymnastics, gardening, bird watching, May baskets and horse riding. All these events are in detail.

World War II was in full force, accepting women to serve as well. Mildred joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where she met and married Harry. How long was she in the Coast Guard? What were her duties? Mildred shared her life as a child, teen, and adult. Interesting story of life during the Depression!