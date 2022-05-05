Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Diary of a Teenage Girl” (book one of four in a series)

AUTHOR: Melody Carlson

Chloe was a freshman in high school and was a rebellious teenager. Her only friend was Caitlin when all the rest of her classmates shunned her. Why? Her appearance of jagged haircut, many colors of hair, and many piercings brought out a lot of peer pressure and teasing. She was a poet and a musician, which was unknown to most people in school and in her community. At home she and her mother argued a lot, especially about cleaning her room.

One day after her classmates, led by Tiffany, beat her up badly she went to the local cemetery and sat by her usual gravestone of Katherine McCall who died at the age of 21. Did Chloe know her? What were her thoughts as she sat there? She wrote a lot of poems and songs as she visited the cemetery, and she was “talking to God” about her feelings about Tiffany and why it hurt to be alive. What were her writings about? Was she considering ending her life?

Chloe was happy when she and her new friend Laura made it for solo competition in choir and Tiffany did not. Would this make it worse for life at school? In choir Chloe found friendships with four other teens who all loved her music. She formed a small band with two of these friends. Often she and Laura shared thoughts on religion and praying was new to Chloe who believed God heard prayers in private and rewarded them in public. She became a Christian and a whole new life was ahead of her. Why weren’t her parents overjoyed? Yet they bought her an expensive electric guitar. Chloe saw life and possibilities all around her instead of negative and pessimistic behavior of her past. Where did she perform and share her talents? Would her band be performing with her or would she do it alone? Would her dream of having her own well-known band as an adult come true?

Often Tiffany and her thugs continued to ridicule Chloe until one day she hit Kerry with her heavy back pack and it broke Kerry’s nose. Would there be charges pressed? Would the school counselor believe her? Would having witnesses help her and if so how?

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

