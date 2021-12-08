Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Boston Girl”

AUTHOR: Anita Diamant

This story covers the years of 1915-1931 in Boston. What was life like for 15-year-old Addie living with an abusive mother, hard-working father, and her two sisters in an old run down building? Why did her mother favor the sisters but always referred to Addie as “the other one” never using her name?

Despite the abuse and ridicule, Addie excelled in school and had the opportunity to attend Rockport Lodge. Who paid for her to go there? The cost was only $7 for the week, but her mother refused to pay it, yelling, hitting her and attacking her. No wonder Addie ran away to the settlement house for protection. When she was chosen to recite “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” her mother once again forbid her to do that, but she did it. How did she accomplish that? Could she return home safely after receiving a standing ovation and feeling proud of herself?

Betty being the oldest sister left home early to start a new and better life for herself. Where did she go? How did she support herself? Would Addie be able to do the same as she got older? Celcia the other sister married Herman Levine who had two children. Was marriage her escape? How did Celcia die? Why did Addie feel guilty about that? At the end of the year Addie found herself once again at the Rockport Lodge learning pottery from an artist, Bob Morelli. Who paid her way this time? How did she and Bob get along despite fifteen years age difference?

So much was happening in 1917-18... Addie’s best friend Filomena had an abortion. Who was the father? Why couldn’t the girls confide with their families for help? How would Addie’s sister Betty help? How did that affect roommates Irene and Rose?

Just one year after Celcia’s death, Betty and Herman were married. How was their marriage? Did she have children? By now the war was the main gossip for everyone and Herman Lenine’s factory was busy making uniforms for the military. Coal was scarce, food prices went up, businesses closed and beggars were on the streets. Gold stars hung in the windows for the sons killed in the war. More people died from the flu than from the war. There was no medicines, so getting well was either luck or God’s will. Many of the dead were left on porches or in the streets. Many were buried in unmarked graves as the plague continued.

What was Addie doing during the war? What popular newspaper wanted to hire her? Did she take the job? When and how did she and her mother reconcile? When did he mother pass away? From what? Did Addie ever get married? Did Filomena and Addie stay friends through the war years, the flu epidemic and long distance between them? With so much heartache and hardships how does Addie’s story end? You will have to read to find out!

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

