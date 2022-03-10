Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Hillbilly Elegy”

AUTHOR: J.D. Vance

James had a grim future ahead of him as the fourth generation living in poverty, and he had a bad relationship with his parents. Who were his parents? Why did his grandparents raise him? Did he have siblings? His grandparents taught and displayed the value of love, stability, self-confidence, and the right opportunities to get a shot at the American Dream. What was that?

Demons of his past continue to chase him despite the fact he graduated from Yale and lived the American Dream. His parents divorced and his dad gave him up for adoption at the age of six. His mother had three marriages that affected James greatly. The never ending conflict took a toll on everyone including his mother’s attempted suicide. Why did she try killing James? How did he get help? How did he escape the near death experience?

When James was 13 he found his grandpa who had been dead for over a day. Why? How? Why were his grandparents living apart? Grandpa had been the most important man in his life and now was gone forever. His mother’s drinking problem increased and sister Lindsay relied on Grandmother, who could not handle all this stress so the kids had to rely on one another. Would a treatment center help his mother? What would he and Lindsay do on their own? When did James move back to his grandmother’s place? The move saved him from drugs he was experimenting with. She died at the age of 72 in 2005. What was the cause of her death?

While attending college James had mono and received care from his mother and his aunt. In August 2009, he graduated from Ohio State with a double major, summa cum laude and onto law school. The first year at Yale was overwhelming. Classes were hard and not everything came easy and part was due to social class and feeling stupid and out of place. Here was a young man from the mountains who was referred to as a hillbilly. Why did successful people act so different? Why didn’t other high school students make it to the Ivy League? Why were people like James poorly represented in America? After meeting Usha at Yale how did his life change? He graduated from Yale Law School, was the former editor of the prestigious Yale Law Journal, member of the bar in good standing and was happily married to Usha. This American Dream had been his fantasy in his childhood and now became a reality.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

